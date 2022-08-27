 Skip to main content
Cairo man dead after shooting in Cape Girardeau; Suspect in custody

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (WSIL) -- Police in Cape Girardeau, Missouri are looking into a shooting that left an Illinois man dead.

Investigators responded to reports of a shooting on the 2800 block of Whitener Street around 9:36 p.m. Friday.

Police say they found a victim inside of a vehicle in a parking lot. The victim was identified as 18-year old Jaquavion Mackins, of Cairo, Illlinois.

Mackins was transported to a hospital where he died from his wounds, according to police. Police say a suspect was apprehended at the scene and later released as the investigation progresses.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for further updates.

