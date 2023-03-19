Body of Michael S. Williams found after two months of searching

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (WSIL) -- Police say a body found in Franklin County this week belongs to a man who went missing in January.
Michael Scott Williams was found outside Buckner on Wednesday and was identified after an autopsy Sunday morning according to Franklin County Sheriff Kyle Bacon.
Williams' body showed no signs of foul play and police are now awaiting toxicology results. Bacon says Williams' body was found with a limited amount of cold weather wear.
Bacon said there's still questions as to how Williams ended up near Mine Pond without apprpropriate clothing. The family was notified after the autopsy.
Williams went missing January 24 near Mine Pond in Buckner which sparked a days long search that saw no leads of his whereabouts.
A month later Williams' family reached out to the Missing Person's Awareness Network and local media outlets in hopes of gaining any further information.