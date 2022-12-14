Arrest made in connection to Williamson County death investigation

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL (WSIL) -- A Carbondale man linked to a death investigation is now in custody.
On Tuesday, the Williamson County Sheriff's Office arrested Thurman L. Wade of Carbondale. Wade is a person of interest in a death investigation which occurred on November 29, 2022, at 1221 Morning Glory Road in rural Williamson County.
Wade was arrested for aggravated battery with great bodily harm after an extensive search by investigators and other law enforcement partners.
The Carbondale Police Department, Cape Girardeau Police Department, Carterville Police Department, Cambria Police Department, Energy Police Department, Herrin Police Department, Illinois State Police, Jackson County Sheriff's Office, Johnston City Police Department, Marion Police Department, Union County Sheriff's Office, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, United States Marshall's Service, and the Williamson County State's Attorney's Office assisted in Wade's capture.