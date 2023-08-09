5 arrested in McCracken County theft and drug investigation, 2 more sought

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. -- Seven people are involved in a theft and drug investigation in Western Kentucky.
The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office said five people were arrested in the investigation with two people still sought.
It first started on August 6th when deputies responded to a complaint of a stolen camper on McNeil Alsip Road in McCracken County.
The sheriff's office started investigating and said someone stole a Keystone camper from a home there.
Video surveillance footage shows a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck hauling the stolen camper away, the sheriff's office said.
McCracken County Deputy Gary Colyar saw the video and recognized the vehicle and the camper. While on routine patrol, Deputy Colyar saw the truck and camper pulling into a home on Blandville Road on Sunday afternoon.
The sheriff's office said Deputy Colyar went back to that area on August 7th and saw the stolen camper in the backyard of the home.
Shortly after that, deputies went to 7620 Blandville Road and began preparing a search warrant for residence, the sheriff's office described in a release.
Matthew Rogers, 26, was identified as a potential suspect. He was then found across the street from the home and was arrested on an unrelated shoplifting arrest warrant.
Detectives then got the search warrant, searched the home and found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
While inside, they found Angela Carrol and arrested her in connection with the illegal drugs. Detectives also recovered the stolen camper from the home.
Detectives also got another search warrant for a home at 407 South Friendship Road on August 9th. There they found the truck that was allegedly used to steal the camper. They also found more methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia at the home as well.
Miranda Guzman, James Walker, and Stevie Jones were all then arrested and charged with illegal drugs during the investigation.
For the theft investigation, the sheriff's office said Matthew Rogers, Charles Capps, and Steven Schmidt acted together to steal the camper.
Rogers was arrested on August 7th and arrest warrants are out for Capps and Schmidt.
Anyone that has any information on the whereabouts of Capps or Schmidt are urged to call the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office at 270-444-4719.
Matthew J. Rogers, 36, of McCracken County faces a charge of theft by unlawful taking over $10,000.
Angela L. Carroll, 29, of McCracken County faces charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Miranda Guzman, 35 McCracken County faces charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
James Walker, 29 of Sedalia, Ky. faces charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Stevie Jones, 31 of West Paducah, faces charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Steven Schmidt, 37 of Metropolis, faces a charge of theft by unlawful taking over $10,000.
Charles Capps, 30 of McCracken County, faces a charge of theft by unlawful taking over $10,000.