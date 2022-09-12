$5,000 reward now being offered in burglary case

STODDARD COUNTY, MISSOURI (WSIL) -- Authorities are looking for new leads in a burglary case and a $5,000 reward is now being offered.
Detectives made aMonday with several photos of Johnny Sauls.
The pictures were taken inside the LexxMart in Dudley, Missouri the evening of May 12th. A few hours after that, Sauls died with property that was stolen from a home just outside of Dexter.
Authorities say the property was taken during a burglary on or prior to May 12th.
Now police want to know, who was in the SUV that dropped him off at the LexxMart.
Police do know the vehicle is a white, late-model Chevy Traverse. A woman with dark-colored hair, styled in bun was driving. While a passenger was in the front seat. Sauls was in the back seat when he got out of the SUV and went into the gas station.
Anyone with information should contact Detective Garry Brady at 573-568-4654 ext 829. Or Detective John Atkinson at 573-568-4654 ext 888.