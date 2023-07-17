28-year-old man arrested after alleged threats to others and resisting arrest in Williamson County

CREAL SPRINGS, Ill. -- A man was taken to jail after making alleged threats and resisting arrest in Williamson County.
The Williamson County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) said they went out to the Creal Springs Mini Mart on July 8th at 6:54 a.m. where they were told about a man causing a disturbance there and threatening customers.
WCSO said Dalton R. Murphy was the suspect there in the incident and they said he tried to leave the store without paying for items he got there and was making threats to a couple of people including a store employee.
People there told police that Murphy had a threatening and alarming behavior and had previous incidents where they were concerned also.
Police found Murphy outside of his home. As they approached him, deputies used caution as Murphy was said to have a shovel in his hands.
"He was ordered to put the shovel down and refused instead raising the shovel over his head in the direction of deputies," police said in a release.
After multiple warnings to Murphy, deputies used a taser on him. WCSO said he still resisted arrest.
They then got in a short struggle on the ground and deputies were able to put him in handcuffs and get him in the backseat of the patrol vehicle.
Murphy faces two counts of resisting arrest and two counts of aggravated assault of a peace officer.
He was taken to the Williamson County Jail.