Fredericktown Police seek man suspected of stealing a truck

FREDERICKTOWN, Mo. (WSIL) -- Police in Fredericktown need the public's help identifying a vehicle and the person suspected of stealing it.
In a Facebook post, the city's police department shared two photos: one showing an image of the suspect and another zoomed out shot of the suspect next to a pickup truck.
The truck's Missouri license plate number is 46H5GJ.
If anyone recognizes the person or the vehicle you can call the police department at 573-783-3660 and ask to speak with Officer Smith.
More information will be posted as it becomes available.