...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 105 to 110 degrees expected.

* WHERE...Southeast Missouri, Western Kentucky, Southern
Illinois, and Southwestern Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Isolated thunderstorm activity this
afternoon may provide brief relief from the heat.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Fredericktown Police seek man suspected of stealing a truck

Fredericktown Stolen Truck Suspect

FREDERICKTOWN, Mo. (WSIL) -- Police in Fredericktown need the public's help identifying a vehicle and the person suspected of stealing it.

In a Facebook post, the city's police department shared two photos: one showing an image of the suspect and another zoomed out shot of the suspect next to a pickup truck.

The truck's Missouri license plate number is 46H5GJ.

Fredericktown Stolen Truck

If anyone recognizes the person or the vehicle you can call the police department at 573-783-3660 and ask to speak with Officer Smith.

More information will be posted as it becomes available.

