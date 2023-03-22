Frankllin County Animal Control seeks help finding homes for animals

BENTON, Ill. (WSIL) -- A pound in Franklin County needs help getting animals a home or else risk euthanizing them.
Franklin County Animal Control officer Amy Horton says the facility's kennels are close to full, meaning they're reaching 'code red'.
"We have to start putting dogs down to make room. Sometimes we have to make kennels," Horton said. "Our hearts break 1000 times a day."
The facility is a kill shelter that brings in about 15 animals in per week according to Horton.
"We could adopt out three dogs and we go pick up five," Horton said.
The animals chosen to be euthanized are those who are either sick, aggressive or have been adopted and returned many times, Horton says.
Right now three dogs are on 'code red' status: Kira, Ranger and Buddy. Just last week Horton had to put down three dogs and two cats.
"I work with the dogs. I feed the dogs. I play with them," Horton said. "When we have to euthanize it's very hard."
But Horton says there are ways to help like adopting or taking an animal to a rescue shelter. Horton says she tries all she can to give animals an extended life.
"If you're looking for your best friend please just consider coming in and just seeing what we have," Horton said.
The animal control facility is located at 13163 Oddfellow Lane in Benton. You can also call 618-439-9197. You may also follow the facility's Facebook page.