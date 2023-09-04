Dustin Lynch serenades local girl during concert

DU QUOIN, IL -- Most of us remember our first concert. The excitement that we felt and singing our hearts out to every song lyric.
One local girl has an even better story to go along with her first concert experience.
Harlynn is a kindergarten at Unity Christian, who got to sing with Dustin Lynch. This weekend, Lynch had a concert at the Du Quoin State Fair.
Lynch pulled a group of kids on stage, who had made posters. He took the time to take photos with each of them and give them autographs.
Then, the country super star kept Harlynn on stage. Her poster said "My First Concert Because I'm a Good Girl."
The singer held her hand and the two sang his hit song 'Good Girl'. News 3's Brooke Schlyer attended the concert and said that was a highlight for the crowd.
She spoke to Harlynn's mom, Kristin Danielle, the next day. Danielle said Harlynn now wants a pink guitar, so she can be on stage when she grows up.