Will Rock For Food 2023 concert announcement

MARION (WSIL) -- The Little River Band is the headlining act for the Will Rock For Food 2023 benefit concert.
Organizer J.R. Russell with the Marion Ministerial Alliance made the announcement on News 3 This Morning during a live interview.
The benefit concert will take place Saturday, July 29, 2023 at the Marion Cultural and Civic Center.
According to Wikipedia, the Little River Band originally formed in Melbourne, Australia, in March 1975. The band achieved commercial success in both Australia and the United States. They have sold more than 30 million records.
Some of their hits include "It's a Long Way There", "Help Is on Its Way", "Reminiscing" and many more.
All proceeds will go directly to the Marion Food Pantry and Soup Kitchen at the Marion Ministerial Alliance.
Tickets go on sale Friday, November 18, 2022. To order, call 618-997-4030, or in person at the Marion Cultural and Civic Center's box office or online here.