Trucking company getting by amid rising diesel fuel costs

HERRIN, Ill. (WSIL) -- Higher gas prices means higher prices for the goods you buy.
The domino effect is forcing trucking companies like Shawnee Express in Herrin to add more surcharges to offset the rising cost of fuel.
According to operations manager Brad Roberts, 'America runs on diesel'.
"We're like the first leg in the process," Roberts said. "We our prices are high it's passed down to those businesses. Those businesses end up passing it down to the finished product going to the consumer."
But despite those price struggles, the trucks have to keep moving no matter how high gas gets. Roberts says the company is fortunate to have a steady stream of business.
"We haul to a lot of the auto plants and there's such a shortage of autmobiles from the pandemic that the market hasn't been saturated yet," Roberts said. "They're building a lot of cars still so a lot of our freight is still going really strong."
Roberts says business is good so far despite high diesel prices. Triple-A says the average price for a gallon of diesel fuel in Illinois is $5.58. Roberts says those prices are backbreakers for the farmer down to the consumer.
"All your factories, your farmers. Think about all the diesel fuel they use to work their fields and to operate their equipment," Roberts said.
Shawnee Express is struggling to find drivers as well. Roberts had to hire part-time drivers who were retired. But retirees aren't as comfortable as they'd like to be.
"They would like to retire. They'd like to enjoy the rest of their lives," Roberts said. "Unfortunately with the prices being so high, they're forced to go back to work just to make ends meet."
Roberts' biggest concern is the future demand for goods. Roberts hopes there are policy changes coming soon in order to get prices to drop.
"Are people going to have money to buy the goods that they normally would've bought?," Roberts asked. "I'm scared that everything will come to a slowdown and it will affect everybody's business then."