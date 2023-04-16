Tickets for Waka Flocka Flame and Rubi Rose concert at SIU now on sale

CARBONDALE, Ill. (WSIL) -- Fans of rappers Waka Flocka Flame and Rubi Rose can flock to SIU to see them live in concert this month.
Tickets went on sale this week for the concert scheduled for Friday, April 28 at 7pm over at Shryock Auditorium. Ticket prices range from $20 to $60.
SIU officials say there are a limited number of tickets available. Fans can purchase them at this link or they can visit the Banterra Center to buy them in person.
The university's Student Programming Council helped organize the event and has a summary of the artists performing.