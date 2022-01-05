'Stronger Together' benefit concert raises money for tornado victims

PADUCAH, Ky. (WSIL) -- Sounds of country, folk and alternative music filled the inside of the Paducah-McCracken County Convention and Expo Center for a good cause.
The 'Stronger Together' benefit concert kicked off Wednesday night with eight artists, most from Nashville, Tennessee, donating their time and music to help victims of last month's deadly tornadoes.
The fraternal group Moose International helped organize the concert, according to Roy Pollitt, the group's territorial manager for Arkansas, Kentucky and Tennessee.
Pollitt says the benefit started collecting donations days after the tornado struck. In the past three weeks up until Wednesday afternoon, the group collected over $77,000 in donations.
Pollitt says it took just two days to set up the stage and get everything ready for the concert. Pollitt says his past experiences inspired him to organize the concert to give back to those in need.
"I could take some of the ideas that I've done in the past over here and see what we could put together," Pollitt said. It's fast but it came together."
Pollitt hopes to hit a donation goal of $100,000 by the end of the concert. All proceeds will go to the Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund.