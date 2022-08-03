'Off the Rails' concert series returns this weekend

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- The “Off the Rails” Concert Series returns to downtown Carbondale on Saturday, August 6, at 7 p.m.
The City of Carbondale and Carbondale Main Street have teamed up to host the free outdoor concerts at the Washington Street venue featuring local entertainers.
2022 SCHEDULE:
- Saturday, August 6
- 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. – Tim Whiteford & the Moon Rockers
- 8:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. – Non Stop Reggae
- Saturday, August 20
- 7:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. - Lone Howl
- 8:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. - Josh Caterer Trio
- Saturday, September 3
- TBD
- Saturday, September 24
- TBD
- Saturday, October 15
- TBD
Public consumption of alcohol will be allowed during these events. Fair Days also permits visitors to bring their own alcohol in non-glass containers.
The Washington Street Concert Venue is located at the corner of S. Washington Street and E. Main Street.