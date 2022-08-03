 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to around 105 expected.

* WHERE...All of southeast Missouri and southwest Illinois, or
along and west of a Mount Vernon, Illinois to New Madrid,
Missouri line.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

'Off the Rails' concert series returns this weekend

  • Updated
  • 0
Carbondale Off the Rails
Kenzie Dillow

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- The “Off the Rails” Concert Series returns to downtown Carbondale on Saturday, August 6, at 7 p.m.

The City of Carbondale and Carbondale Main Street have teamed up to host the free outdoor concerts at the Washington Street venue featuring local entertainers.

2022 SCHEDULE: 

  • Saturday, August 6
    • 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. – Tim Whiteford & the Moon Rockers
    • 8:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. – Non Stop Reggae
  • Saturday, August 20
    • 7:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. - Lone Howl
    • 8:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. - Josh Caterer Trio
  • Saturday, September 3
    • TBD
  • Saturday, September 24
    • TBD
  • Saturday, October 15
    • TBD 

Public consumption of alcohol will be allowed during these events. Fair Days also permits visitors to bring their own alcohol in non-glass containers.  

The Washington Street Concert Venue is located at the corner of S. Washington Street and E. Main Street.

Tags

Recommended for you