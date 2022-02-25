New music festival brings three nights of Country

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- Music promoter and southern Illinois native Cody Dunbar is bringing three nights of country music to the Marion Pavilion.
If the name sounds familiar Dunbar grew up in Marion, and played baseball for John A. Logan College as well as Southern Illinois University.
Dunbar says he wanted to provide entertainment in southern Illinois, so locals don't have to travel for a concert.
"I've always wanted to have a music festival," he explains. "This is the first one. I'm just excited to put something together here in Marion, so people don't have to drive to St. Louis or Nashville to go and see it."
The festival kicks off Thursday night with Aaron Lewis, who has a mixed sound of country and rock. He's also the lead singer of Staind and will play a few songs from the rock band.
On Friday, Mitchell Tenpenny and special guest Jacob Bryant will take the stage. Tenpenny is climbing the country music charts and has hits on the radio across the country.
Dunbar picked a band he believes will end the festival on a strong note.
"Parmalee and Lanco will have all ages," he says. "We'll have people here from high school kids all the way to senior citizens. Their music is a type of country that a lot of people of a lot of different ages listen to."
Locals have reached out to the music promoter letting him know how excited they are for three-night event. The festival's performers are also looking forward to visiting southern Illinois, especially after the halt COVID put on LIVE concerts.
"There's a lot of positivity right now in the music industry," Dunbar says. "You have people booking arena shows again. You have bus drivers getting their jobs back. The music industry took a big hit with everything that happened this past year and it's good to see everybody and the positivity and excitement for LIVE music in 2022."
He hopes this festival will be a success so it can become a tradition, and grow to bring bigger names in the future.
"I think people just coming out and being a part of the first ever festival is cool," Dunbar adds. "If I can do this for a lot of years. 10 years from now. 15 years from now. People can say I was at the first one or first year."
Dunbar Festival is taking place at the Marion Pavilion March 10-12th.
