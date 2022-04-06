LIVE music, food trucks returning to Cannon Park

CARTERVILLE, ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- LIVE music and food trucks are returning to Cannon Park this spring.
The 2nd annual Sunset Music Series will kick off on Thursday, April 7th and continue weekly through the end of June.
New this year are free activities for the kids including face painting and balloon animals.
Khrissy Hollister, City Clerk and one of the organizers of the event, likes to see residents coming together for a few hours each week.
"It's a good thing to see the park packed with people," she says. "Lots of good music. Food. Just getting everybody outside, it's a lot of fun."
During the series, members of the S.I. Sazuki Strings will open for local performers and bands. The group provides Violin, Viola and beginning Piano Lessons and group classes for children as well as music classes for babies and caregivers.
This gives the youth a chance to share their skills with a LIVE audience.
Local singer Lane Davis, kicked off the Sunset Music Series last year and is doing the same this year. His band has taken off in the past year, playing the Du Quoin State Fair and other regional festivities.
Davis says returning to the stage at Cannon Park is a full circle moment.
"It means a lot," he explains. "Knowing this is the place it all started and the whole reasons are lives have changed is all because of this place. It just means a lot to be here."
The band plays everything from Metallica to the Zac Brown band, but has recently been practicing some 70's funk.
"This year, we're going to be adding a lot of new songs," he adds. "We have a surprise secret weapon that we may bring up on stage."
Some other upcoming acts include:
- April 14: Bosco and Whiteford
- April 21: Uncle Pecos
- April 28: Pity Thy Neighbor
Once again, the fire department will sell their ribeye sandwiches, chips, a cupcake and drink. Last year, the chief was able to buy new radios with the funds.
The hope is to buy additional gear that's needed this year with money raised.
The Carterville Sunset Music Series will take place every Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Cannon Park starting in April through the end of June.
Each show is dependent on the weather, and updates can be found on the city's Facebook page.
For more on the shows, click here.