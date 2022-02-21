Legendary band Foghat coming to SO.IL.

MARION (WSIL) -- The band Foghat has been named the headlining act for the 9th Annual Will Rock For Food benefit concert.
Marion Ministerial Alliance Executive Director J.R. Russell made the announcement on News 3 This Morning.
The concert will take place Sunday, July 31 at the Marion Cultural and Civic Center. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the show will start at 6 p.m.
Russell said, the event is the only fundraiser for the organization and it's also a way for them to give back to the community. "For me, it's a thank you to our community and give them the opportunity to witness a group or a band that they may not normally get to see." He continued, "it's an extension of our appreciation back to the folks, where we can all have a great time."
Foghat is an American-based English rock band formed in London in that's been making music for over 50 years. The band's songs include "Slow Ride", " I just want to make love to you" and much more.
Foghat has achieved eight gold records, one platinum and one double platinum record, and despite several line-up changes, continue to record and perform.
All proceeds will go directly to the Marion Food Pantry and Soup Kitchen at the Marion Ministerial Alliance.
"We anticipate that this show will sell out so if you plan to attend, please get your tickets early," said Russell.
Tickets go on sale Friday, February 25. To purchase tickets call 618-997-4030, or in person at the Marion Cultural and Civic Center's box office or online here.