Jefferson County CEO to host "A Night in Vegas"

JEFFERSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- A full night of Vegas style gaming, live music and more are on tap for the Jefferson County CEO's latest fundraiser.
Peoples National Bank has teamed up with the Jefferson County CEO to present "A Night In Vegas". Proceeds from the event will benefit the program's various activities.
The Jefferson County CEO teaches students how to start their own business and work together as a team for events.
Students Gracie Shopinski, William Talley, Ali Benson and Kush Patel stopped by the News 3 This morning studio to promote their upcoming event. You can watch the full interview in the video above.
Shopinski said the event will have a casino feel to it "We have professional games and dealers coming from Chicago. There's going to be over 20 tables and you'll able to use your chips at the end of the night in auction".
Talley said on top of gaming tables they will have more Vegas style excitement "We're going to have professional singers and piano players coming in." He continued "If you don't want to gamble, you can sit down and eat, listen to music and have some hors d'oeuvres."
"A Night in Vegas" is Saturday, November 26th, 2022 at the Double Tree in Mt. Vernon from 6:30 p.m. -10:30 p.m.
VIP tickets are $75 and include extra chips, and early access. Regular tickets are $50.
Tickets may be purchased in person at the 34th St. Branch of Peoples National Bank or from a CEO student. You can also purchase online at this link.
For more information visit the Jefferson County CEO Facebook Page.