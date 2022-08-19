Balloon Fest will draw thousands to Centralia this weekend

CENTRALIA, ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- Thousands of people will make their way to Foundation park this weekend for Balloon Fest. It's a favorite for locals and out of towners.
The three-day event draws a crowd of 15,000 people each night and this year there will be 39 hot air balloons participating.
Some of those pilots are Jim and Teresa Phelan from Lincoln, Illinois. The husband and wife duo have taken part in the festival for about 25 years.
"You get to where you know people," he explains. "You know the places that you're flying. You know the landing people. They tell you, you can come out land on their properties. It's just always a good time."
While a highlight for visitors is seeing these hot air balloons up close and personal or even taking a tethered ride, for pilots its meeting those who are curious about their big, colorful aircraft.
"The pilots like the people," he adds. "That's really what we like. Most of the pilots down here are going to be people pilots."
Friday, August 19th
Main Event 4:30-8:30 p.m.
- Food & Craft Fair: Over 100 Vendors
- Balloon Events: Evening Hot Air Balloon Flight, Tethered Balloon Rides, Balloon Glow Finale
- Two Stages of Entertainment: Snowbird Street Band (Folk), The Presswoods (Pop Hits), Paul Bonn Blues Band
Saturday, August 20th
Main Event 4:30-8:30 p.m.
- Food & Craft Fair: Over 100 Vendors
- Balloon Events: Evening Hot Air Balloon Flight, Tethered Balloon Rides, Balloon Glow Finale
- Two Stages of Entertainment: Roaming Home (Rock), Tim Loss Comedy, Pardon My French (Folk), Magic Robbie (Magician), Cody Phillips Band (Country), Kev O’s Karaoke, Cat Daddy ‘O (Rock), Jamie Nattier (Country)
Sunday, August 21st
Main Event 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Food and Craft Fair: Over 100 Vendors
- Family Activities: Kids Arts and Crafts, Sports and Games, Puzzles, Selfie Scavenger Hunt, Inflatable Jumps, Costumed Characters, Little Toot Train Rides, Da Bubbler of Southern Illinois (Bubbles)
- Park Events: Church Service, Car and Motorcycle Show (Cruise-In From CHS), Cardboard Boat Races, Photo Opportunities
- Entertainment: USAF Starlifter Rock Band
Parking is $5 (cash only), and admission is $5 (cash only) for a wristband that's good all weekend long. Kids under 6 are free.
