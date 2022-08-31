Native American petroglyphs return to southern Illinois

JACKSON COUNTY, ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- The Petroglyphs are being held in a safe location until going on display. But, their original site is about a mile away from the Paul Ice Recreational Area at Kinkaid Lake.
Mike Chervinko, a photographer and local history enthusiast, helped to bring the carvings back to the region.
"This area was heavily inhabited by our pre-historic ancestors," he explains. "So there are numerous camp sites, villages, and other forms of settlement."
Chervinko says knowledge of the carvings date back to the 1880s. Back, then there was no lake. It was privately owned farm land.
A father and son took the panels, and in the 1930's loaned them to the Southern Illinois University museum.
Following World War II, the son was stationed in Kansas, moved there and brought the petroglyphs with him. There's a gap in time until 2000.
The family loaned the panels to the Historic Adobe Museum in Ulysses, Kansas for up to 25 years. In 2003, an Illinoisan came to rediscover the rocks at the museum.
In 2007, SIU received a grant to go to Ulysses and study the rocks. Then in 2011, the museum under went repairs, so the petroglyphs went back to the family.
"Enough time apparently passed," Chervinko says. "These rocks were sitting in their garage and they just got tired of them."
Last year, the Upper Mississippi Valley Archeology Research Foundation relocated them to Macomb, Illinois.
Since then, Chevrinko has been working with the group to bring them home to southern Illinois. That happened on August 27, 2022.
The panels date back to anywhere between 500-1200 A.D.
"They contain the only known bear images carved into rock in Illinois," he explains. "There's a couple of paws. There's some more typical things you see like quartered circles and hand prints. "
Chervinko believes history buffs and art lovers alike will be able to enjoy them.
"The area around where the petroglyphs are like their churches, and these petroglyphs you can almost liken to stained glass," he adds.
The hope is for these panels to go on public display in the coming months.