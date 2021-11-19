West Frankfort man collects toys for kids using vintage car

WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (WSIL) -- A West Frankfort man is collecting toys for kids and hopes to add to his total this weekend.
Perry Reed began a toy drive last week, inviting residents to stuff the trunk of his 1956 Plymouth Savoy. Reed collected 63 toys last Saturday.
"We had a very good response," Reed said. "I want to try and do something for the kids of West Frankfort."
Reed says his father gave him the Plymouth 11 years ago. Both men travel to car shows often where they receive compliments on their vehicles. Reed is proud to show his off.
"It shows 63,000 miles," Reed said. "I've completely redone everything on it."
But two weeks ago, Reed got the idea to try and spread some joy this holiday season to less fortunate children.
"I thought maybe pack the trunk of the old car with toys for kids," Reed said.
Though he's got toys, Reed says he still needs someone to distribute them.
"If somebody comes up with an idea for that I'd want them to stay in West Frankfort," Reed said. "It's for the kids of West Frankfort."
After the second toy drive, Reed says he'll be done for the season and is thinking of doing another drive next year. Until then, he'll be working in his garage.
"I got some work on my car I wanted to do this winter and I kind of put that off to do this," Reed said.
If you're interested in donating, Reed will park his car at J&G Detailing on the corner of Main Street and Route 37 in West Frankfort from 10am-2pm on Saturday. Residents can donate any toys that are in good condition.