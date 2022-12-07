Residents relieved as gas prices continue to fall, according to AAA

HERRIN, Ill. (WSIL) -- Gas prices continue to fall across the region bringing relief to residents ahead of Christmas.
AAA reports the national average for a price of gas is $3.35 as of Wednesday, December 7. That's about 14-cents cheaper from a week ago and about 1-cent higher than a week ago, according to AAA.
Ilinois averages the highest price for a gallon of gas in the midwest at $3.58 while Kentucky averages $3.06 at the pump. Tennessee and Missouri have the lowest average gas prices in the region at $2.94 and $2.91, respectively.
Donald Sims, a delivery driver from Du Quoin, stopped at Huck's gas station in Herrin to fill up. Gas prices there were $2.90 a gallon. Sims says it's a good deal compared to paying $5 a gallon over the summer.
"I shouldn't feel good but I do," Sims said. "I feel pretty good even though [gas prices] are still a little high."
One woman we spoke to used her membership rewards and paid $2.80 a gallon. She also uses the app Upside to save money at the pump and at the grocery store. Rick Chapman, of Marion, also uses the Upside app.
"My wife and I probably saved $1000 since we've been using it," Chapman said.
Morgan Fitzpatrick, of West Frankfort, was in Herrin running an errand when she noticed prices were about 40-cents cheaper than where she lives.
Fitzpatrick says the lower prices are helping her Christmas budget but she knows gas prices can get high as fast as they come down.
"I'm hoping they get lower but with how everything is there's no guarantee that they'll stay low," Fitzpatrick said. "They could jump back at the whim of anytime."