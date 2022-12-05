Fire chief talks safety after a busy November; offers tip to drivers about deer collisions

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (WSIL) -- It was busier than usual last month for the Williamson County Fire Protection District in Herrin, Illinois.
The department averages about 30 to 35 calls each November according to fire chief Jeremy Norris. This November, the department handled 72 fire-related calls.
Norris says most of the calls were grass fires. This past weekend, the department handled seven calls related to grass fires according to Norris.
Norris says most people start burning outside around noon which he says is the same time the humidity in the area drops and the winds pick up, leading to fires spreading.
Norris says it's important to practice safety and have the right tools on hand in case a fire happens during a burn.
"Get a garden hose or a bucket with some water in it," Norris said. "Just make sure the fire can't get into higher grass."
Norris says it's also helpful to keep space heaters at a safe distance and to have your chimneys or furnaces checked. Also, Norris added, check the batteries on your smoke detector and make sure they're fresh.
The department also handles calls related to vehicles colliding with deer. Norris says those calls rise during winter and happen anytime of day. Most of those calls, according to Norris, happen in the early morning hours.
Most calls are minor, Norris says, but some can be severe. During serious cases, firefighters offer assistance by either extricating the driver, if needed, or clearing space for a medical helicopter to land.
Deer are constantly moving around trying to find food and cover during cold months Norris says. Even though it's human instinct to swerve away from the deer, Norris says it's best to hit the deer.
Norris says drivers are less likely to be injured hitting a deer than they would if they tried to avoid hitting it.
"Your car is designed to take a front impact. You've got your airbags," Norris said. "It's a whole lot better hitting a 120lb deer than it is hitting a 4000lb car head-on or a side swipe. Those turn into fatalities real quick."