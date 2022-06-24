Car show brings three-days of family fun to Du Quoin

DU QUOIN, ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- The Continental Tire Street Machine Nationals returns for another year of family fun.
The three-day event features some of the country's most unique hot rods, muscle cars, street machines and street trucks.
Pro Street Alley will spotlight some of the most stunning and innovative Pro Street cars ever built. The Pro Street category has a rich and storied history at the Du Quoin Street Machine Nationals.
In the 1970’s and 1980’s, Pro Street builders were very popular and built numerous award-winning cars.
A few you'll see this year are Jeff McCormick from Ohio. He's showing off a Corvette that took him 13 years to build only putting money into the vehicle after making sure all three of his children had their college paid for.
Another gear head and southern Illinois local is Quentin Sullivan. The Mcleansboro native just put the finishing touches on his orange 1992 Chevrolet Silverado the night before the show.
While Sullivan put hard work into the truck and looks forward to having it on Pro-Street Alley, it's the other car enthusiast that wins him over.
"It's the comradery with everybody," he explains. "Here's Canada, here's northern Illinois, here's Texas another one from Texas. They're from all over the United States and we get to get together and a have a good time."
The Performance Marketplace will feature industry-leading brands with the latest parts, products and services, with many vendors offering special “Show-Only” pricing. For the “Do-It-Yourselfer,” the Performance Marketplace is a must-see for that next automotive project.
Again this year, the Egyptian Antique Auto Club will be hosting a Swap Meet. Vendors at the Swap Meet will be offering used auto parts, tools and automotive collectibles.
Street Machine Nationals participants can take part in the Continental Tire Burnout Contest and the Dyno Challenge, showing off the true performance of their vehicles.
Another familiar face at the event is Pinckneyville local Donnie Lowe Junior who owns Booger's Speed Shop. He drives a souped up 1974 Bug and plans to enter it into the Burnout contest.
The Continental Tire Cruise Route will also provide the opportunity for participants to show off their rides.
Numerous Pro-Judged Awards will be handed out in a variety of categories during the Street Machine Nationals as part of the Show-N-Shine Awards, including the widely popular Modern Muscle Award for vehicles from the year 2000 and newer.
The event is taking place at the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds June 24-26.
For more information on the Continental Tire Street Machine Nationals, to purchase discount tickets in advance and/or to register a vehicle, visit www.streetmachinenationals.net.