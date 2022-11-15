Illinois receives $70M to clean up abandoned coal mines

ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- The Biden Administration announces $75 million from the federal infrastructure law is now available to Illinois to clean up abandoned coal mines.
The money will be used to hire union workers for a variety of projects. Those include:
- Closing dangerous mine shafts
- Reclaiming unstable slopes
- Improving water quality by treating acid mine drainage
- Restoring water supplies damaged by mining
The Biden administration claims this will eliminate dangerous environmental conditions and pollution.
“Through President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we are making a once-in-a-generation investment to clean up environmental hazards that are harming local communities,” said Secretary Deb Haaland. “Reclaiming and restoring these sites will create jobs, revitalize economic activity, and advance outdoor recreation. I am so excited about what we can do with these new resources, today and for future generations.”
It's also meant to boost the economy by revitalizing the land for recreational facilities and other development.
Projects that employ dislocated coal mine workers will receive funding first.
This is just the first round of cleanup for abandoned coal mines across the country. The Infrastructure Law allocates a total of $11 Billion in funding over 15 years.