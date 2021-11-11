Youth turnout at Veterans Day ceremony gives hope to West Frankfort Military Museum

WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (WSIL) --The West Frankfort Military Museum is a blink-and-you'll-miss-it place.
Once an old train depot that President Harry Truman visited in 1948, it's now the home to a collection of local military memorabilia
It's also the center of the city's military ceremonies. This year's crowd saw a significant turnout from youth members. The West Frankfort High School wrestling team came out this year to support veterans.
"There's more people here today than my freshman year so I think we're showing more improvement," said Gavin Mann, a high school junior.
Mann's teammate Raj Jenkins, a high school senior, agrees.
"Veterans don't get as much recognition as they should," said Jenkins.
DUAL CELEBRATION
The ceremonies began with a speech from Sen. Dale Fowler (R-Harrisburg) followed by the rifle salute and the traditional playing of Taps.
Dennis Ray Broy, who did two tours in Vietnam, saluted the flag as the trumpet played. Broy also celebrated his 74th birthday this Veterans Day.
Broy served in the medical corps from 1967 to 1969 retiring as a sergeant. While he didn't see any combat, Broy says he was able to save countless lives. It's a rewarding feat, he says.
Broy enjoyed the ceremonies and seeing communities finding common ground by celebrating local veterans. He hopes for more similar moments.
"We have to unite together. We have to come together somehow," Broy said. "Rich, poor, political differences, whatever we have. Somehow we've got to find some common ground to get this country moving."
HOPE FOR THE FUTURE
After the ceremonies, people were invited to browse the collection of military items in the museum.
One family drove from Harrisburg to attend ceremonies and visit the museum. Nyles Tudor, dressed in military garb, wandered around the museum gazing at various items and asking questions about them.
Danny Loeh, one of the museum's volunteer workers, was happy to oblige.
"That little boy right there from Harrisburg was shocked. He was shocked," Loeh said. "He's coming back again too he said."
Tudor's enthusiasm to learning military history was music to Loeh's ears. Tudor's favorite of the museum, he says, was seeing the World War II helmets.
"I think it's interesting and fun to learn," Tudor said.
Tudor's visit gives Loeh hope that the museum and its history is in good hands.
"Let us never forget what our [veterans] have been through," Loeh said. So many sacrificed their lives. This is really important to me."
The museum is open every Sunday from 2pm to 4pm or by appointment only. To schedule, call Danny Loeh at 618-932-4049