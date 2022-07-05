WW2 veteran checks visiting tv station off bucket list

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- World War II veteran and Southern Illinois native Jack Tripp, visited the WSIL TV News studio and completed another item off his bucket list.
On Tuesday, July 5, 2022, 97-year-old Jack Tripp visited The News 3 This Morning crew. While there he made an appearance on air and gave a brief interview about his time in World War II.
You can watch the interview in the video above.
While visiting Tripp a Desoto native said he grew up working on his family farm until he was drafted in 1943 to serve in World War II.
He said he went to basic training in Texas before boarding a boat in Maryland bound for Italy. He added that while en route the 96-boat convoy was attacked.
Tripp said he was rushed to the frontlines where he spent 8 months fighting once he made it to Sicily, Italy. After leaving the frontlines, Tripp spent the rest of his military career stationed in Naples.
Once he returned home, he worked as a traveling Carpenter for 30 years before retiring.
These days Tripp spends his time singing karaoke at different venues in Southern Illinois including Honker Hill Winery and VFW halls.
Jack Tripp will celebrate his 98th birthday in August of 2022.