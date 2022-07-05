 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with daily heat index values
up to 111.

* WHERE...Southeast Missouri and portions of western Kentucky and
southern Illinois along and west of a Mt Vernon Illinois to
Mayfield Kentucky line.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Low temperatures will generally be in the
mid to upper 70s which will not provide much relief from the
heat even at night. Daily chances of isolated thunderstorms
will provide relief to a very few.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

WW2 veteran checks visiting tv station off bucket list

Jack Tripp

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- World War II veteran and Southern Illinois native Jack Tripp, visited the WSIL TV News studio and completed another item off his bucket list.

On Tuesday, July 5, 2022, 97-year-old Jack Tripp visited The News 3 This Morning crew. While there he made an appearance on air and gave a brief interview about his time in World War II. 

You can watch the interview in the video above. 

While visiting Tripp a Desoto native said he grew up working on his family farm until he was drafted in 1943 to serve in World War II.

He said he went to basic training in Texas before boarding a boat in Maryland bound for Italy. He added that while en route the 96-boat convoy was attacked.

Tripp said he was rushed to the frontlines where he spent 8 months fighting once he made it to Sicily, Italy.  After leaving the frontlines, Tripp spent the rest of his military career stationed in Naples.

Once he returned home, he worked as a traveling Carpenter for 30 years before retiring. 

These days Tripp spends his time singing karaoke at different venues in Southern Illinois including Honker Hill Winery and VFW halls.

Jack Tripp will celebrate his 98th birthday in August of 2022.

