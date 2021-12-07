Thompsonville veteran, Pearl Harbor witness recounts attack 80 years later

THOMPSONVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- This past year brought a new experience for 100-year old World War II veteran Leonard Crofford.
For the first time since leaving the military at the end of WWII, Crofford is opening up about his wartime experiences.
A story etched in his memory takes place on December 7, 1941, the day of the Pearl Harbor attacks.
Crofford was stationed at the Schofield Barracks about 16 miles away when a tremor knocked him off his bed. At first, Crofford brushed off the blast as part of a training exercise.
"I looked out and I see boards 1000 feet in the air burst into flames," Crofford said.
Crofford remembers the attack happening around breakfast time that morning, when most soldiers were vulnerable and unprepared for what was ahead.
"Nobody had a gun. We had guns but they were all locked up," Crofford said. "So there's no way of getting any ammunition or guns or anything."
Some of the planes flew just 100 feet above the barracks. Crofford says he could see the emotions on the pilots' faces.
"[The pilot] was looking out laughing," Crofford said. "If you had any kind of a gun you could've shot him."
Once the attack was over, it was Crofford's job to help the units on the island regroup. As an artilleryman, Crofford made sure troops had working weapons and helped reinforce tanks and other equipment by using thick steel.
"We got everybody ready to take these islands back," Crofford said. "I had a little something to do with every island they took back."
But when the war ended, Crofford bottled his memories and kept them to himself for decades. But Crofford has opened up more, hoping to educate others on what soldiers went through during times of war.
A member of the 'Greatest Generation', Crofford says he volunteered in order to protect his family. Volunteers like Crofford got to choose where to be stationed. He chose Hawaii instead of the Philippines.
"I wasn't thinking too much about myself," Crofford said. "I was young. I figured that if I made it that first day I should make it the rest of the time."
Crofford's memory, like his sense of humor, has aged like a fine wine.
"80 years ago today I got blown out of bed but this morning I got up all by myself," Crofford said.