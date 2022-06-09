Southern Illinois man has been helping Ukranians in combat medicine for more than three months

(WSIL) -- A southern Illinois man paid for a flight to Ukraine out of his own pocket.
He's been helping from the front line in bombed-out towns for more than three months.
David Brymer served in the U.S. Army and the Israieli Defense Force.
He's now sharing his knowledge as a medic helping save lives in Ukraine.
News 3's Brandon Merano talked to him to see how things are going on the ground.
David says he's very appreciative of all the support from southern Illinois.
If you'd like to drop off donations monetary or medical supplies you can do that at the Benton VFW or American Legion.