'Project Die Hard' aims to curb veteran suicide rates, seeks donations

MAKANDA, Ill. (WSIL) -- Brian Gibson has an old daycare center that sits on 20-acres of donated land that could become the new home of a 'one-stop-shop' for veterans.
It's part of Project Die Hard, a group Gibson founded that gives veterans 'a hand-up' and instead of 'a handout'. The group's goal is to provide veterans the resources they need to succeed and restore hope.
Gibson created the group after hitting rock bottom.
"I self-medicated with alcohol to the point where I had a loaded weapon in my mouth ready to end it," Gibson said. "And then God saved my life."
Gibson calls the area FOB Rush. FOB is a military acronym for 'forward operations base'. Gibson says it's an area where soldiers go to eat food, take showers or do their laundry.
Rush is the person for who it's named after: Courtney Rush. Rush was an Air Force veteran who took her own life in January 2021. Gibson named the base after her so veterans wouldn't forget those who succumbed to their 'demons.'
"I took a lot of flak not naming this for somebody who got a Medal of Honor or a Bronze Star," Gibson said. "But that's not our mission."
Gibson received the land through a donation from a neighbor nearby and now has the paperwork to begin renovating the building.
Gibson says phase 1 of the project will consist of structural fixes, including getting a new roof which will help raise the ceilings. It's just one of many fixes needed inside.
That phase alone will cost about $800,000. The entire project cost is projected to be $2,500,000. But Gibson says it can all be done through donations.
His goal is to open it November 15, 2022. It's the same day as Courtney Rush's birthday.
"I'm not saying to have all the programs up and running and I'm talking about just this building," I know it can be done. But we need people's help."
To donate, visit projectdiehard.org and if you're interested in volunteering you can contact Brian Gibson on the website.