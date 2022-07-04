Marion, Kentucky updates water distribution dates for the week

MARION, KY (WSIL) -- The city of Marion, Kentucky won't have fireworks this Independence Day due to an ongoing water shortage.
For the past couple of weeks, the Kentucky National Guard has been helping pump water into the city's backup source and distributing cases of water to residents.
The water distribution center is located at the Old National Guard Armory at 131 Rochester Ave. The city updated its hours on Monday for upcoming distribution days this week.
On Tuesday, residents whose last names begin with A through I will be allowed to come by between 9 a,m, to 12 p.m., and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
On Thursday, residents whose last names begin with J through R will be allowed to come by between 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
On Friday, residents whose last names begin with S through Z will be allowed to come by between 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.