...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM
CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Daily heat index values of 100 to 110 degrees expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky, and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 9 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heat index values today will top out around
100 to 105 degrees. The peak of the heat will occur Tuesday
through Thursday, when daily heat index values will reach 105 to
110 degrees. Daily chances for isolated thunderstorms will
provide limited relief from the heat.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Marion, Kentucky updates water distribution dates for the week

Marion, KY Conserve Water

MARION, KY (WSIL) -- The city of Marion, Kentucky won't have fireworks this Independence Day due to an ongoing water shortage.

For the past couple of weeks, the Kentucky National Guard has been helping pump water into the city's backup source and distributing cases of water to residents.

The water distribution center is located at the Old National Guard Armory at 131 Rochester Ave. The city updated its hours on Monday for upcoming distribution days this week.

On Tuesday, residents whose last names begin with A through I will be allowed to come by between 9 a,m, to 12 p.m., and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

On Thursday, residents whose last names begin with J through R will be allowed to come by between 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

On Friday, residents whose last names begin with S through Z will be allowed to come by between 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

