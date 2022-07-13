Local School Resource Officer explains police response in Uvalde shooting

HARRISBURG, IL (WSIL) -- Surveillance video from the Uvalde school shooting was leaked to a Texas newspaper.
It shows a teacher call 9-1-1-. That was when the shooter went into the school.
It also shows the responding officers retreat when they're shot at. Uvalde parents say they're outraged this video was leaked. They were supposed to see it privately before it was released to everyone.
News 3's Brandon Merano sat down with a local school resource officer to watch that video.
He got his take on what went wrong and the plans Harrisburg has to prevent something like Uvalde from happening here.
"All the protocol that I've put in here basically is to harden the security protocol to enable a good safe learning environment for our kids. Soft environments are simple for people with bad intentions," said Harrisburg Unit 3 School Resource Officer Scott Isaacs.
Harrisburg's main entrance has two different doors visitors must buzz to enter and say why they are there. Then they go into the office where they are vetted before given a visitors pass.
Isaacs says that helps identify the people who are supposed to be in the school to law enforcement. Teachers are also required to wear lanyards.
Isaacs is also holding a School Safety Training for School Administrators and all First Responders.
Anyone from the area is welcome to attend on Monday July 25th at Harrisburg High School from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
To RSVP email sisaacs@harrisburg3.org or call 618-926-1925.