Don Cooper, other soldiers honored at Harrisburg's 'Little Arlington'

HARRISBURG, Ill. (WSIL) -- High winds turned a sacred site into waves of red, white and blue during Memorial Day services at Sunset Lawn Cemetery in Harrisburg.
Little Arlington was the brainchild of the late Don Cooper, who died last September. This year's services were the first since his death.
"There's no question that Don is smiling as he always smiled each and everyday," Sen. Dale Fowler (R-Harrisburg) said. "He's smiling down today at Little Arlington about how proud he is of this incredible memorial."
Last year, the memorial added a flame in the middle of the walkway in between two sections of crosses. Last week, it added a stone plaque carrying the names of hundreds of soldiers honored with a cross for their sacrifice.
David Humm and his wife Brenda have been coming to the ceremonies for the past 35 years to honor Brenda's late brother Clifton Potts. Potts died while serving in Vietnam.
"We're here to honor our men and women who have served in the service," Brenda said. "You see all these flags and it just makes me cry because I'm just proud of it."
David said he enjoyed the services and urges others to come and honor veterans.
"Show up at Memorial Day Services in honor of the freedoms they have," David said. "If you don't know where you come from you don't know where you're going. We honor [Clifton's] sacrifice."
Special guest speaker and former U.S. senator Dr. Glenn Poshard echoed speeches of unity using words of President Abraham Lincoln. Poshard also read a poem he wrote years ago titled 'America's Warriors'.
"Warriors you were. And Warriors you are. And Warriors you will always be," Poshard said.