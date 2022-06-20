'Americans and foreigners from all over the world have been going missing since day one week one': Local man shares experience after volunteering in Ukraine for 98 days

MARION, IL (WSIL) -- Since he left for Ukraine nearly 100 days ago, David Brymer has been voluntarily helping Ukrainian forces in combat medicine.
Now he's back in the states and says what we're seeing and hearing from the national media isn't exactly what's happening on the ground.
"So you're saying that these two Americans they're not the first ones to be captured?" asked News Three's Brandon Merano.
"Americans and foreigners from all over the world have been going missing since day one week one. After the Russians got done targeting in the field hospitals and humanitarian spots they put a price out and a lot of medical personnel and foreigners you know just got picked off," said Brymer.
"What do you think happens to these two Americans who've been captured and has now hit the mainstream?" asked Merano.
"I'm really upset and disappointed they got captured, but they were brave men. They understood, accepted and knew the risk including up to death and that goes to show you that this cause is worth fighting for, that they understood and knew this risk and they still faced it anyway," added Brymer.
Brymer claims the war crimes committed by Russian troops are at a much more massive scale than originally reported.
"It's a grim situation, I mean it's all out war and the Russians they are committing war crimes they're doing terrible things you know the mass graves are definitely real, whole villages going missing are definitely real," explained Brymer.
Brymer spent 98 days in Ukraine voluntarily out of his own pocket and through donations and is planning on going back this Sunday to continue training Ukrainians in combat medicine.
"I don't think about it, I put my patients first. If i sit there and thought about the what if's of the worst case scenarios that could happen I can't, I have to move those to the side. There's people who need me and people who need medical attention and I will respond," added Brymer.
If you would like to drop off donations you can go to the Benton VFW or American Legion.