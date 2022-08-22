American Legion Legacy Ride rolls through Paducah

PADUCAH, KY (WSIL) -- More than 300 motorcycles made their way from Tupelo Mississippi to Paducah Kentucky Monday.
The goal is to raise money for kids of fallen and disabled veterans who served after 9-11.
From adults to children, hundreds of people welcomed American Legion Members from around the country to Four Rivers Harley Davidson in Paducah.
"They're from 39 states and Great Britain, we've got royal British Legion riders here with us as well," said Legacy Run Director Mark Clark.
The goal of the ride raising money to give scholarships to children of fallen or disabled veterans serving after 9-11.
"And we're also brining attention to the new be the one campaign which the American Legion is putting it's name behind. What that is and what that entails is trying to combat veteran suicide. The be the one campaign is very simple, be the one to listen, be the one to know the resources available in the community to connect a distressed Veteran with and be the one who puts your arm around that Veteran and let them know you care about them," added Clark.
The bikers also made their way through Mayfield who's American Legion and much of the city were destroyed by tornadoes in December.
"We thought we could lift the spirits of that town so yesterday I said hey they're trying to rebuild that American Legion post that's trying to help Veterans in that community if you guys feel like passing the hat whatever we can collect and throw in the bag I'm sure they could put it to good use. Well in 24 hours they collected $6,650.00 and we presented it to the post commander today and the mayor of the town said when you guys rode in here today you rode in here carrying hope," added Clark.
Hope the Legion Legacy run will carry the rest of the week to their final destination in Wisconsin.
If you'd like to donate click here.