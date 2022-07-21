A temporary, no-cost to patients healthcare clinic opening in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- A temporary, no-cost to patients healthcare clinic will open tomorrow at Carbondale City Hall.
"This opportunity to come to this region is phenomenal," said Leslie Durham, Alternate Federal co-Chair of Delta Regional Authority.
Members of the United States Military are in the area providing a much-needed service. no-cost healthcare
"We are providing medical services, we're providing mental health and wellness and Chaplin services," said Lieutenant Colonel Slade Lindquist, Field Hospital Commander of the 325th and Mission Officer in charge of the Innovative Readiness Training Program. We're providing optometry services as well as dental services for the community."
The IRT is a joint effort between the community and the military. It's a way for the military to give back and help people with healthcare needs. The mission is to provide basic medical and wellness exams.
"It makes sense to partner with the military to be able to bring these services to our region," said Durham.
Durham says a lot goes into opening one of these clinics
"We get these communities that want to participate and have to make an application and it literally takes two years to do this. It's not an overnight thing," noted Durham.
Anyone can come and get basic medical and wellness exams as well as dental exams like fillings and extractions. Vision exams will also be provided along with single-vision glasses.
"They just need to come and let us know what they need and we will work to get them the services that they need," said LTC Lindquist.
It's on a first-come, first-served basis, which means wait times can vary. The clinic is run starting July 22 through the 31. Appointments aren't necessary but LTC Lindquist says, due to what is expected to be a high volume of visitors, some services might have to be delayed.
"If you're coming for a service we may not be able to provide you with that service that day," he said. "We may have to appoint you to come back at a different time and give you a time to get services done"
LTC Lindquist expects a high number of people to take advantage of the clinic during their time in Southern Illinois.
"I'm expecting at least two to 3,000 patients to be flown through here in the next 12 days," LTC Lindquist said.
Multiple units from around the country are here to provide these much-needed services.
Soldiers coming from across the united states come to provide this care."
There are a few things Delta wants to stress that the community knows about. First off this is a no-cost clinic. No money will be taken. They won't even take your insurance.
Also, you don't even need an identification. They'll come and ask for your name but that's simply for them to know who to call out to in the waiting room.
Lastly, this is for everyone not just for people in Illinois. They're also encouraging people from Kentucky, Missouri, and anyone that can get here to take advantage of these services, they definitely want to see you.
On Friday, the clinic is open from 1 PM until 6 PM. On Saturday, July 23 through Saturday, July 30, the clinic is available from 8:30 AM until 6 PM. Finally, on Sunday, July 31, the clinic is open from 8:30 AM until 6 PM, but no dental services will be available.