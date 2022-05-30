Warm and windy Memorial Day -- Tracking rain for the midweek

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) --
Monday: Mostly sunny with a few passing clouds. High, 86. Low, 68.
Winds from the south at 15mph and gusts over 20mph. At this time, a Lake Wind Advisory is in place from 10 A.M. until 7 P.M. Take caution with any open water activities.
Tuesday: Passing clouds, isolated late evening showers possible. High, 88. Low, 68.
Wednesday - Thursday: Showers are expected to begin early Wednesday morning and is expected through Thursday. At this time, severe weather is not expected.