...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM
CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds around 15 mph with gusts 20 to 25 mph.

* WHERE...All of southeast Missouri, southern Illinois, southwest
Indiana, and western Kentucky.

* WHEN...From 10 AM CDT this morning until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough chop on area lakes will pose a
heightened risk for recreational boaters enjoying the holiday on
area lakes and waterways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some lakes in the advisory area include
Clearwater Lake, Lake Wappapello, Rend Lake, Crab Orchard Lake,
Kinkaid Lake, Cedar Lake, Little Grassy Lake, Devil's Kitchen
Lake, Lake of Egypt, Kentucky Lake, and Lake Barkley.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Lake Wind Advisory indicates that winds will cause rough chop
on area lakes. Small boats will be especially prone to capsizing.

If you plan to be out on the water today, wear a lifejacket.

Warm and windy Memorial Day -- Tracking rain for the midweek

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- 

Monday: Mostly sunny with a few passing clouds. High, 86. Low, 68.

Winds from the south at 15mph and gusts over 20mph. At this time, a Lake Wind Advisory is in place from 10 A.M. until 7 P.M. Take caution with any open water activities. 

Tuesday: Passing clouds, isolated late evening showers possible. High, 88. Low, 68. 

Wednesday - Thursday: Showers are expected to begin early Wednesday morning and is expected through Thursday. At this time, severe weather is not expected. 

