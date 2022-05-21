Tracking storms Saturday afternoon and evening

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL)
Saturday: Showers and storms are expected to increase over the region this morning and afternoon.
4-6pm is when a main line of storms is expected as a cold front moves through.
It's expected to exit the region after 10PM but lingering showers into early Sunday morning is possible.
High 80 with an overnight low into the upper 50's.
Sunday: With a few lingering showers into the early morning hours, temperatures are expected to be into the mid to upper 60's.
Mostly cloudy afternoon, clearing by late evening.
High, lower to mid 60's with an overnight low into the lower to mid 50's. It's possible to have some areas into the upper 40's to the north.
Winds will be cooler as they will be coming from the NW.
Monday: Mostly sunny, high into the lower 70's with an overnight low into the upper 50's.
The next chance of rain and storms moves in for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.