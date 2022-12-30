Soggy Friday, but drying out over New Year's Day

WSIL -- Friday is a washout. No severe storms are expected, but a flash of lightning is possible. For most, it's a steady, soaking rain. A few pockets of heavier rain could produce some minor flooding in low-lying areas, especially in Illinois and Missouri.
Temperatures this morning are still near 60º, but as the front gradually tracks south, temperatures will begin to slip back into the upper 40s this afternoon.
Rain will continue into the evening, becoming more isolated by Saturday morning.
By Saturday afternoon, rain will end. New Year's Eve plans should not be impacted by rain, but temperatures will be dropping into the lower 40s quickly Saturday evening.
Kicking off 2023 right! The New Year will start with temperatures near 60º Sunday afternoon.
Another big storm system will track into the Midwest on Monday. This will bring another good chance for widespread rain. A line of storms is likely Monday evening with heavy rain and potentially a few strong storms. It's still too early for the finer details, but we've got you covered here at News 3!