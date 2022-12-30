 Skip to main content
Soggy Friday, but drying out over New Year's Day

  • Updated
12_30 RAIN 1.jpg

WSIL -- Friday is a washout. No severe storms are expected, but a flash of lightning is possible. For most, it's a steady, soaking rain. A few pockets of heavier rain could produce some minor flooding in low-lying areas, especially in Illinois and Missouri.

12_30 FLOOD.jpg

Temperatures this morning are still near 60º, but as the front gradually tracks south, temperatures will begin to slip back into the upper 40s this afternoon.

12_30 TODAY.jpg

Rain will continue into the evening, becoming more isolated by Saturday morning.

By Saturday afternoon, rain will end. New Year's Eve plans should not be impacted by rain, but temperatures will be dropping into the lower 40s quickly Saturday evening.

12_30 RAIN.jpg

Kicking off 2023 right! The New Year will start with temperatures near 60º Sunday afternoon.

12_30 SPC.jpg

Another big storm system will track into the Midwest on Monday. This will bring another good chance for widespread rain. A line of storms is likely Monday evening with heavy rain and potentially a few strong storms. It's still too early for the finer details, but we've got you covered here at News 3!

