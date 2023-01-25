Snow plower handles heavy, wet snow in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Ill. (WSIL) -- Much of the region saw slushy snow and plowers were busy clearing roads and parking lots for local businesses.
Keith Ellis, owner of Ellis Tree Service in Murphysboro, says his father started the business 65 years ago. The business has been plowing snow the last 25 years.
Ellis says snow plowing is a good business but it's important to be cautious and know your surroundings.
"You got to be cautious of the client's property," Ellis said. "You got to be careful."
Ellis also adds to keep your eyes open if you plow in case any vehicles are in your workspace.
"You got to be aware of people driving in behind you because they will do that," Ellis said. "You're always looking over your shoulder to make sure nobody's behind you."
Ellis prefers to plow softer, powdery snow instead of wet, heavy snow because the latter tends to not follow the plow's direction.
"It's harder on the equipment because you're pushing a lot more weight," Ellis said. "It wants to ball out and roll on both sides of your plow rather than following the angle of your plow."
Ellis tells other plowers to make sure to remove any obstacles that could get in the way of work. Otherwise you'll be paying for an expensive repair.
"You get water meters, sewer lids, concrete curbs. If it's completely covfered you don't know they're there," Ellis said. "It does a lot of damage."
Tree removal is the root of Ellis' business but he hadn't received any calls of downed trees Wednesday morning. Ellis is ready for those calls but for now he's clearing the way and asking drivers to make way.
"Be cautious. Be careful and be respectful to the people out there trying to push snow," Ellis said.