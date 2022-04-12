Severe storms likely Wednesday, stay weather aware

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Warm and breezy conditions will linger into the evening. Now is the time to begin preparing for Wednesday's event.
Multiple rounds of strong storms are possible, the first beginning overnight and lingering into Wednesday morning. This round of storms will bring the chance for heavy rain, gusty winds and small hail. Localized flooding will also be possible, especially in parts of western Kentucky.
However, the "main event" will be Wednesday afternoon and evening. The Storm Prediction Center has included nearly the entire region in a moderate risk, a level four on a scale of one to five.
The main hazards with this system will be tornadoes, some possibly strong, damaging winds and hail. Winds along the main line, could be faster than 70 miles per hour. Be sure to have multiple ways to get alerts.
The main line will be moving through during the afternoon and evening hours. The line will begin moving into our western counties as early as 1 PM, before pushing east across the remainder of the area. The storms should be out of our eastern counties around 8 PM. Be sure to stayed tuned for adjustments. This is subject to change as storms develop.
The Storm Track 3 Team will keep you up to date with the latest information on air, online and on social media.