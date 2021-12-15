You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 3 AM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From noon today to 3 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tornado recovery operations outside will be
impacted. High profile vehicles and tractor trailers should use
extra caution. Dangerous high wave conditions are expected on
area lakes too.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Seismic activity reported during Friday tornadoes

  • Updated
  • 0

(WSIL) -- Earthquake monitoring stations in the Kentucky Seismic and Strong-Motion Network recorded strong ground vibrations associated with the storms that produced the December 10-11 devastating tornadoes that passed through western and central Kentucky.

The plots show 10 hours of data from six stations, with the most energetic time periods highlighted in yellow and upside-down arrows marking the approximate times that major storms arrived at the stations that lie in the path of the super cell.

seismic activity tornadoes kentucky 1.jfif
seismic activity tornadoes kentucky 2.png

Click here to view the ground vibrations recorded at all Kentucky Seismic and Strong-Motion Network stations in the path of the tornadoes: https://lnkd.in/dtEAa7wZ

If you’d like to view the current seismic activity or activity for a specific date for any of the stations in Kentucky, click here: https://lnkd.in/egUe3Ug

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wsiltv.com

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Kenzie Dillow joined the team in 2016 as an editor, moved to Producer in 2017 & took over the Digital Content Manager position in 2021. Kenzie graduated from SIUC in 2016 with a degree in Sports Broadcasting and Advertising.

Recommended for you