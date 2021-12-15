Seismic activity reported during Friday tornadoes

(WSIL) -- Earthquake monitoring stations in the Kentucky Seismic and Strong-Motion Network recorded strong ground vibrations associated with the storms that produced the December 10-11 devastating tornadoes that passed through western and central Kentucky.
The plots show 10 hours of data from six stations, with the most energetic time periods highlighted in yellow and upside-down arrows marking the approximate times that major storms arrived at the stations that lie in the path of the super cell.
Click here to view the ground vibrations recorded at all Kentucky Seismic and Strong-Motion Network stations in the path of the tornadoes: https://lnkd.in/dtEAa7wZ
If you’d like to view the current seismic activity or activity for a specific date for any of the stations in Kentucky, click here: https://lnkd.in/egUe3Ug