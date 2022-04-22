Pleasant Friday before a gusty but warm Saturday

Carterville (WSIL) -- What a way to end the work week with temperatures reaching the upper 70s, lower 80s across the region. Even with the partly cloudy skies we've still got to feel some sunshine today, which is much anticipated after a wet month.
Into tonight we'll stay mild only dipping to the mid 60s. Conditions are also expected to stay dry so enjoy any Friday night plans!
Tomorrow will be very similar to today except less clouds and more wind. Highest gusts will be tomorrow morning through afternoon, with some areas hitting close to 40 mph. Highs though will be into the lower 80s like today.
We're staying dry through most of the weekend until Sunday.
Starting with rain and then later into the day, heavier showers are expected and could turn into storms. As of right now, biggest threat is flooding due to heavy rain in a short amount of time. The rain will stay with us to start our work week.