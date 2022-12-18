National Weather Service to hold storm spotter training next three mont

PADUCAH, Ky, (WSIL) -- The National Weather Service (NWS) is seeking volunteers for its Paducah Spotting Program.
NWS says most spotter training is conducted in February and March to prepare for peak severe weather season.
The classes are free of charge and open to anyone who has an interest in severe weather and/or public service.
The classes contain photos and video of recent violent tornadoes, storm damage, flash floods, hailstorms and downburtsts.
There are seven basic spotter training classes happening in western Kentucky, southeast Missouri and southern Illinois:
Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023- 9:30 a.m
- Naylor, Missouri, Naylor Fire Station, 100 S. Front St.
Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023- 6:00 p.m
- Elkton, Kentucky, Todd County Courthouse, Fiscal Court Room. 202 E. Washington S
Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023- 6:00 p.m
- Murray, Kentucky, Murray State University Freed Curd Auditorium, 1509 Chestnut St.
Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023
- Fairfield, Illinois, Frontier Community College, Bob Boyles Hall, 2 Frontier Dr.
Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023- 6:00 p.m.
- Mt. Vernon, Illinois, Mt. Vernon Outland Airport, Banquet Room, 100 Aviation Dr.
Wednesday, Mar. 1, 2023- 6 p.m.
- Harrisburg, Illinois, Southeastern Illinois College, 3575 College Road
Thursday, Mar. 9, 2023- 6 p.m.
- Henderson, Kentucky, Henderson County EOC, 1990 Barret Court Suite
You must register to attend a class. You can visit NWS' website to register.