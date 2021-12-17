You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois and southeast Missouri,
including the following areas, in southern Illinois, Alexander,
Franklin, Hamilton, Jackson, Johnson, Pulaski, Saline, Union and
Williamson. In southeast Missouri, Bollinger, Butler, Cape
Girardeau, Carter, Perry MO, Ripley, Scott, Stoddard and Wayne MO.

* WHEN...Through late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Multiple rounds of of heavy rain will be possible late this
afternoon and overnight, especially where thunderstorms
repeat over the same locations. Rain totals of 2 to 3 inches
are expected in many locations. Locally higher amounts of 3
to 5 inches cannot be ruled out.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Looking back at 1957 tornado that tore through southern Illinois and southeast Missouri

  • Updated
  • 0
1957 Tornado Newspaper Clipping

(WSIL) -- Sixty four years ago today a series of tornadoes devastated parts of our region.

The storms killed 15 people, including nine in Murphysboro. Of those nine, four victims were of the same family. Those victims were George Butcher's wife and three children.

Carbondale resident Michele Jones is Butcher's granddaughter and remembers the stories he told her of the storm.

"He got off work and he actually thought it was just your normal bad thunderstorms before he turned the corner and saw his house gone," Jones said.

Butcher survived along with his two children Gerald and Glenna. Jones says Gerald, who was nine at the time, was walking home from the store with a candy bar for his little brother when the storms came in.

"One of the neighbors... grabbed him and pulled him into their house right before the tornado hit," Jones said. "The side of the street my grandpa's on was completely demolished, the other side of the street was unscathed."

Jones says her grandfather didn't always receive help after the storm. It's that reason why Jones is collecting donations for a friend who lost her home in Dawson Springs, Kentucky.

Jones believes it's her duty to help in a time of crisis. It's a lesson she learned from her grandfather.

"He was always a charitable man as well who anytime you saw a need or knew a solution to an issue he was right there to do it," Jones said. "I definitely inherited that trait from him."

Tags

Recommended for you