Looking back at 1957 tornado that tore through southern Illinois and southeast Missouri

(WSIL) -- Sixty four years ago today a series of tornadoes devastated parts of our region.
The storms killed 15 people, including nine in Murphysboro. Of those nine, four victims were of the same family. Those victims were George Butcher's wife and three children.
Carbondale resident Michele Jones is Butcher's granddaughter and remembers the stories he told her of the storm.
"He got off work and he actually thought it was just your normal bad thunderstorms before he turned the corner and saw his house gone," Jones said.
Butcher survived along with his two children Gerald and Glenna. Jones says Gerald, who was nine at the time, was walking home from the store with a candy bar for his little brother when the storms came in.
"One of the neighbors... grabbed him and pulled him into their house right before the tornado hit," Jones said. "The side of the street my grandpa's on was completely demolished, the other side of the street was unscathed."
Jones says her grandfather didn't always receive help after the storm. It's that reason why Jones is collecting donations for a friend who lost her home in Dawson Springs, Kentucky.
Jones believes it's her duty to help in a time of crisis. It's a lesson she learned from her grandfather.
"He was always a charitable man as well who anytime you saw a need or knew a solution to an issue he was right there to do it," Jones said. "I definitely inherited that trait from him."