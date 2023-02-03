 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Large balloon seen in Kansas City, tracking southeast

  • Updated
  • 0
NWS Kansas City
NWS Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, MO (WSIL) -- A large balloon was spotted in the Kansas City, Mo, area by members with the National Weather Service.

This comes after a report on the Pentagon tracking a suspected Chinese spy balloon over the US.

The National Weather Service in Kansas City tweeted about the balloon being visible from their office late Friday morning.

"We have confirmed that it is not an NWS weather balloon," they said in the tweet.

They also shared pictures on Twitter of the balloon floating across the sky.

In the comments, the NWS Kansas City replied to someone asking the path it's tracking towards. They replied, "Southeast".

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

Tags

Recommended for you