Large balloon seen in Kansas City, tracking southeast

KANSAS CITY, MO (WSIL) -- A large balloon was spotted in the Kansas City, Mo, area by members with the National Weather Service.
This comes after a report on the Pentagon tracking a suspected Chinese spy balloon over the US.
The National Weather Service in Kansas City tweeted about the balloon being visible from their office late Friday morning.
"We have confirmed that it is not an NWS weather balloon," they said in the tweet.
We have had several reports across northwest MO of a large balloon visible on the horizon. It is now visible from our office in Pleasant Hill and the KC Metro. We have confirmed that it is not an NWS weather balloon. pic.twitter.com/CKQWOw7God— NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) February 3, 2023
They also shared pictures on Twitter of the balloon floating across the sky.
In the comments, the NWS Kansas City replied to someone asking the path it's tracking towards. They replied, "Southeast".
