Isolated showers and mostly cloudy -- Trending warmer by the midweek

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- Heading out this Sunday? You sadly may be missing out on the actual sunlight but warmer weather is on the way! 

Sunday: A few isolated showers and mostly cloudy. High:43. Low: 27.

Monday: Some sun in the morning with a mostly cloudy sky by early afternoon. High: 50 Low:36.

Tuesday: The mostly cloudy trend continues. High: 55. Low: 46.

The warming trend looks to continue into Wednesday ahead of another system we will be tracking. 

By late Wednesday, scattered showers will become steady rainfall into Thursday. Rain is expected to continue into the late evening hours. 

There is potential for a snow flurry as the low tracks out of the region into Friday morning.

Beyond that, models do indicate the region will be above average temperatures through mid month. 

