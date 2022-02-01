IDOT ready to take on 'more challenging' winter weather conditions

CARBONDALE, Ill. (WSIL) -- Two weeks ago, IDOT District 9 officials got lucky when they prepared for snow and ice, according to Rob Graeff, the bureau's chief of operations.
"I hate to call anything a practice run, but it wasn't one of the most difficult things we've experienced," Graeff said.
There's a winter storm warning in effect beginning Wednesday and IDOT crews are expected to be out in full force beginning that afternoon.
"This particular event is going to be a bit more challenging than your standard events," Graeff said.
The reason this system is more challenging, Graeff says, is because they're dealing with numerous conditions that could make driving hazardous: a mix of rain that will turn into snow and sleet, high winds and about one-tenth to a quarter-inch of ice.
These conditions make pre-treating the roads nearly impossible Graeff says. IDOT's plan is to wait until temperatures approach freezing levels before putting salt down.
"If there's not a significant amount of rain it will actually try to brine the road so then we'll recycle after that with a fresh load of salt and we'll keep going throughout the night," Graeff said. "It's kind of like a poor man's treatment."
Graeff says it's important to be proactive ahead of a potentially dangerous storm.
"If you get ice down on the roads and you haven't done anything about it and then snow covers that up we will chase that ice for a signifcant period of time," Graeff said.
The district's salt supply is at 75% which puts crews in 'pretty good shape' according to Graeff.
Graeff advises residents to stock up on supplies and prepare to stay home until at least Saturday. If you do need to make a trip, Graeff says make sure to have your phone charged and don't use your phone while driving.