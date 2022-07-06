Extreme heat impacts town's water shortage; Landscapers adjust schedule due to heat

(WSIL) -- The little rain that Marion, Kentucky could collect over the weekend was gone by the time Wednesday came around.
The city is desperate for any kind of rain as it continues living through a water crisis after a breach was found in a levee of its water source in late April.
Adam Ledford, the city's administrator, says the city's current source saw only a half-inch of rain over the weekend.
"It's one of the smaller precipitation areas in the county," Ledford said."Anytime you have this type of heat you're losing some of your water to evaporation and the hotter, sunnier it is the more you lose."
Marion has about three to three-and-a-half days left of treated water and two days left of raw untreated water, Ledford says.
The city has partnered with two groups to canvass the town for any leaks in the water system. They found five small leaks in the past week but Ledford says that lost water can add up over time if the leaks aren't fixed.
"You're talking about a couple of hundred gallons in most cases a day," Ledford said. "It goes back to that whole conservation discussion about non-essential use. Leaks are non-essential use."
The state has taken over water distribution and pumping efforts as well as finding interconnections to help get water into the city. Ledford says everything is being done to address the situation.
"Obviously we're all very scared. We're all very concerned about what tomorrow brings or the next day brings," Ledford said. "We will continue to fight and maintain our water supply."
Meanwhile in Herrin, Illinois, landscapers like Bob Dovell with Family Lawn Care are used to the heat. Dovell starts work at 7 a.m. when temperatures are cooler and drinks a gallon of water by noon to stay hydrated.
Dovell also packs sunscreen spray and applies it before and after working.
"I think that's just going to help you out later on in life," Dovell said. "Skin cancers and stuff like that you got to protect yourself."
Dovell says even though the heat can be miserable and oppressive, people should go out to enjoy it. But, Dovell adds, remember to listen to your body.
"You've lived with yourself you can tell when you need something to drink, when you need to just take a rest and sit under a shade tree," Dovell said. "You have to take breaks in heat like this."