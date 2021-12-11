Deadly storms collapse Candle Factory in Mayfield, KY

MAYFIELD , KY (WSIL) -- Strong storms packed with violent winds and destructive tornadoes moved through the Midwest on Friday, December 10.
Those twisters left catastrophic damage in some communities including Mayfield, KY where the Candle Factory collapsed with dozens of workers inside.
The Graves County Courthouse seriously damaged as well.The spire that used to sit atop the courthouse is now missing.
Kentucky's Governor Andy Beshear is calling overnight storms the most severe tornado event in the state's history. While there's no official death toll. Governor Beshear said that at least 50 people are likely dead but that number could be even higher.
"We believe our death toll from this event will exceed 50 Kentuckians. Probably end up closer to 70 to 100 lost lives. Remember each of these are children of God, irreplaceable to their families and to their communities. But we will make it through this. We will rebuild. We are strong, resilient people," said Beshear.
